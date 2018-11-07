Most veterans don’t usually get to share their stories and are not nearly appreciated enough. My Granddaddy Tuck served in World War II and I never got a chance to interview him. I wish I had that opportunity. However, at Messalonskee Middle School, where I am an eighth-grader, I was given the opportunity to interview veterans and hear their stories. All have strongly impacted my opinion of our soldiers. I have a new respect and admiration for the service they have given our country. I think everyone should interview a veteran to better appreciate those who serve.

I’ve had a couple opportunities to learn firsthand from those who served. Two veterans came in and described what it was like in the Vietnam War. They said how it impacted their lives, and after hearing their stories, it impacted mine. I don’t know what it is, but hearing from an actual veteran and what occurred when they were there feels different compared to opening a textbook or going to a website. It gives a better perspective about what happened during those harsh times. Face to face, I could see the emotion. My other opportunity was at the Cole Land Transportation Museum where I interviewed Mr. Colson — he showed lots of emotion when he told his stories.

The most important lesson I’ve learned is to interview those who serve in the armed services. They understand the sacrifices of this service. We can see more clearly the cost of freedom. If you don’t interview them you won’t see the emotion, you won’t feel their pain, and you won’t see their perspective.

I didn’t get a chance to interview my Grandaddy. Don’t miss your chance.

Madelynn Wohlford

Sidney

