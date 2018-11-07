FARMINGTON — Voters showed their support Tuesday for the $1.2 million Walton’s Mill Dam project, which involves removal of the dam.

The project, which voters approved 2,031-1,195, will be funded entirely by the Atlantic Salmon Federation. It includes new lawn space in Walton’s Mill Pond Park, trail improvements, an expanded parking lot, public restrooms and a pavilion.

The project also would replace culverts on Clover Mill Road and Cummings Hill Road, estimated to cost $350,000.

The work is being done because the dam is blocking salmon from traveling up Temple Stream to spawn, which is a violation of the U.S. Endangered Species Act.

If voters had not approved the project, the town’s other option would have been to spend an estimated $750,000 to build a fish passageway and leave the dam in place.

