Jesse Colin Young will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at the Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St. in Bath.

As a founding member of the Youngbloods, Young has helped shape and influence American pop music for 50 years, according to a news release from the center.

During the 1960s, the Youngbloods debuted the song “Get Together” as a beacon in the dark fog of war and riots that gripped America; a plea for understanding, brotherhood and peace. The song was ubiquitous, and still appears in films, television shows (from South Park to the Simpsons) and commercials. This song appeared on the first Youngbloods album in 1967, amid raucous, lust-driven blues-rock numbers, psychedelic-tinged aural visions, and gentle, folk-inflected songs of love, according to the release.

Tickets cost $30, $35, $40 in advance, or $42 at the door.

For tickets, call the Chocolate Church box office at 442-8455 or visit chocolatechurcharts.org.

