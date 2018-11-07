In Kennebec County, incumbent District Attorney Maeghan Maloney collected 31,020 votes to take the lead over challenger Kevin Sullivan, who got 24,054 votes.

The two faced off to be the top prosecutor in a district that encompasses both Kennebec and Somerset counties.

Across the district, with 85 percent of precincts reporting, Maloney’s tally was 38,650 votes and Sullivan’s was 31,542.

“I am grateful to the voters of Kennebec and Somerset counties for allowing me to continue to serve them,” Maloney said Wednesday evening.

Sullivan, has challenged Maloney in the past for the job as prosecutor’s job.

Maloney is a Democrat and a former state legislator who represented part of Augusta in the State House in 2011-2012. She won a special election to finish out the term of Evert Fowle, who left his position as district attorney when he was named to the district court bench.

Sullivan, of Gardiner, ran for district attorney as an independent candidate in 2014. He ran unsuccessfully as a Republican in three-way race in 2016 for Kennebec County probate judge.

