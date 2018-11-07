A dance party featuring the Nikki Hunt Band will begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at Johnson Hall Performing Arts Center on Water Street in Gardiner. Doors open at 7 p.m.
The event will commemorate Niche Inc. of Gardiner’s third anniversary show.
Tickets cost $25 for VIP, or $16 for all other seats.
Tickets are available between noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at Johnson Hall’s Box Office, by phone at 582-7144 or visit johnsonhall.org.
