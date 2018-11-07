PITTSFIELD — Two current town councilors and a former councilor won the three seats on Pittsfield’s local ballot Tuesday, each by fewer than 20 votes.

Longtime Councilor Timothy Nichols, who has served for two decades, retained his District 1 seat in a close race against real estate agent Melissa Bartlett. Nichols defeated Bartlett by a narrow 148-138 vote.

“I’m just very thankful that my constituents gave me another turn at it,” said Nichols, 60, a retired corrections officer who said before the election he’d continue to serve as long as voters want him to and he’s healthy.

Nichols plans to “listen to what’s important” to voters in his district and sees a need for the town to invest in infrastructure and beautification projects.

Bartlett did not return phone calls Wednesday from the Morning Sentinel. Nichols said he hopes Bartlett will run again and thinks she would be “a great asset” to the town.

“I have nothing but respect for Melissa Bartlett,” Nichols said.

The race for an at-large council seat being vacated by Mayor Michael Cianchette was also close, decided by less than 10 votes. Former Councilor Debra Billings edged out Jason Hall for the seat in an 826-817 vote.

Billings, 61, is retired after spending 15 years as the Maine Central Institute registrar. She said she previously served on the council in the early 2000s.

While no candidates returned papers to run for the District 4 seat on Tuesday’s ballot, District 4 incumbent Heather Donahue was re-elected by receiving the most write-in votes. Donahue received 21 write-in votes to five votes for Morris Pollard.

Billings, Hall and Donahue did not respond immediately Wednesday to inquiries from the Morning Sentinel.

There were two available seats to represent Pittsfield on the School Administrative District 53 board of directors, with current school board members Carla Kelley and Christopher Weymouth being re-elected as the only two candidates for those two seats. Kelley received the most votes, with 1,488, and Weymouth garnered 1,443.

