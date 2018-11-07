SIDNEY — Maine Arts Academy will host a piano concert by Raja Rahman from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13, at Alumni Hall on the Snow Pond Arts Academy campus at 8 Goldenrod Lane.

Rahman will visit campus and teach a master class for piano students.

Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased by calling the school office at 618-8908 or visiting our Facebook page Maine Arts Academy.

