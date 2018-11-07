Morning Sentinel and Kennebec Journal football writers Travis Lazarczyk and Drew Bonifant are joined by Nokomis coach Jake Rogers to preview all of the upcoming regional finals this weekend around the state. The Warriors are making their first appearance in the Class C North title game.
Listen to the audio of the entire podcast above, or watch the video below. Don’t forget to subscribe to Gridiron Gurus on iTunes by clicking here and never miss an episode.
