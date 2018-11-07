Morning Sentinel and Kennebec Journal football writers Travis Lazarczyk and Drew Bonifant are joined by Nokomis coach Jake Rogers to preview all of the upcoming regional finals this weekend around the state. The Warriors are making their first appearance in the Class C North title game.

Listen to the audio of the entire podcast above, or watch the video below. Don’t forget to subscribe to Gridiron Gurus on iTunes by clicking here and never miss an episode.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
Cony Rams, Gardiner Tigers, Hall-Dale Bulldogs, Lawrence Bulldogs, Maranacook Black Bears, Messalonskee Eagles, Monmouth Mustangs, Nokomis Warriors, Skowhegan Indians, Waterville Purple Panthers, Winslow Black Raiders, Winthrop Ramblers
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.