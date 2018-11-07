Voters in Randolph elected Nancy Fortier-Brown to return to the School Administrative District 11 board for another term.

In unofficial results, Fortier-Brown, 50, earned 419 votes, while her challenger Elissa Tracey, 40, earned 259 votes.

Fortier-Brown, who is office manager at Clark Marine in Manchester, said she wanted to see the Teresa C. Hamlin School project through to the end.

The Gardiner-area school board voted earlier this year to close the school after its enrollment decreased to around 40; the school’s capacity is 155 students. Randolph taxpayers endorsed the move at a referendum vote. Now the district is taking steps to sell the building.

Fortier-Brown is completing a two-year term on the board that she was elected to as a write-in candidate in 2016.

Tracey, who has worked as information technology director for the federal courts in Maine and as a consultant for state government, said she was running because, among other things, she has concerns about transparency and communication in the school district.

Jessica Lowell — 621-5632

[email protected]

Twitter: @JLowellKJ

Share

< Previous

Next >