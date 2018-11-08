Protesters nationwide called Thursday for the protection of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into potential coordination between Russia and President Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Several hundred demonstrators gathered Thursday in New York’s Times Square and chanted slogans including “Hands off Mueller” and “Nobody’s above the law” before marching downtown.

Crowds also turned out in Chicago; Greensboro, North Carolina; Chattanooga, Tennessee, and many other places, including Portland, Maine. Organizers say the naming of acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker is a “deliberate attempt to obstruct the special counsel’s investigation.”

In Chicago, Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin joined several hundred protesters at Federal Plaza.

Trump asked for Jeff Sessions’ resignation and then replaced him with Whitaker, his chief of staff. Whitaker has criticized Mueller’s probe.

