Good Shepherd Food Bank’s Food Mobile will distribute food, including fresh produce, meat and non-perishable items to people in need in the greater Belgrade area from 10:30 a.m. to noon Thursdays, Nov. 29 and Dec. 20, at the Belgrade Regional Health Center, 4 Clement Way in Belgrade.

Folks are encouraged to bring their own box or bags.

Good Shepherd Food Bank’s Food Mobile program allows the center to expand its outreach to Maine’s neediest and most underserved communities. Designed to be a low-barrier distribution, the food mobile visits communities with a demand for emergency and supplemental food that has outgrown the capacity of local food pantries.

This distribution has been made possible through the generosity of the Helen and George Ladd Charitable Corp.

For more information, call Belgrade Regional Health Center at 495-3323.

