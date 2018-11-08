FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The little engine that could got up and went during the offseason.

After three seasons in New England, where he revived his NFL career, Dion Lewis moved on when he signed a four-year contract with Tennessee worth up to $23 million.

It will be a mix of past and present, then, when the 5-foot-8, 195-pound running back suits up against the Patriots for the Titans at Nissan Stadium on Sunday.

After leading the Patriots last year by rushing for 896 yards and six touchdowns, and complementing that by catching 32 passes for 214 yards and three touchdowns, and returning 23 kickoffs for 570 yards and one TD, Lewis packed his bags for Nashville in March.

Last season concluded a three-year run in New England that saw Lewis revive his career and win a Super Bowl ring after two years out of the league, time in which he bounced around from Philadelphia (he spent the first two seasons of his career with the Eagles, who selected him in the fifth round of the 2011 draft) to Cleveland to Indianapolis but never appear in a regular-season game.

“He’s a good player,” Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman said. “He’s a fiery guy, a little jitterbug. He worked hard. He’s a baller.”

Midway through his first season in Tennessee, Lewis leads an offensively challenged Titans team (tied for 29th in the league in points per game) in rushing with 92 carries for 339 yards (a 3.7-yard average) and one touchdown while sharing the load with Derrick Henry (90 for 300 yards, a 3.3-yard average with two TDs). With 33 receptions for 259 yards and one TD, he is second on the team only to wide receiver Corey Davis’ 36 for 451 yards and a score.

“He’s a pro,” Titans Coach Mike Vrabel said. “He’s a productive player. He’s well-prepared. He’s instinctive. He’s smart and understands the details of the play as we try to put it in. And he’s been a productive player for us.”

Lewis enters Sunday’s game at the height of his productivity, coming off back-to-back games in which he exceeded 100 yards from scrimmage, most recently carrying the ball 19 times for 62 yards and catching four passes for 60 yards and a TD (18 yards off a second-quarter screen pass from QB Marcus Mariota) in the Titans’ 28-14 win at Dallas on Monday night.

“He’s a great player, can catch the ball out of the backfield, can run hard,” Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore said. “So we’ve got to play as a team on defense in order to stop him.”

Share

< Previous

Next >