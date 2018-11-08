Speaking on a talk radio show early Thursday, Maine’s next governor said she wants to not only take the state in a new direction but also change the attitude of state government.

Gov.-elect Janet Mills, a Democrat, told WGAN radio host Matthew Gagnon that she’s intent on rebuilding a collaborative atmosphere in state government, especially in the governor’s office.

“When I say turn the page and move in a different direction, people know we have to work together a lot better, more compassionately and in a more conciliatory fashion and move this state forward,” Mills said.”We don’t want to have a reputation as being a state that doesn’t respect itself, we do respect our self.”

Mills said her administration would take a different tone than that of outgoing Republican Gov. Paul LePage, who appeared on the same show earlier in the morning. LePage has been a frequent talk radio guest both on WGAN and on the Bangor-based WVOM. Both outlets have offered LePage a friendly platform to both pitch his ideas and criticize his political rivals.

Mills’ appearance on the show was the first since she won election Tuesday.

Mills said she got motivated to run for governor during the state government shutdown in July of 2017 after the Republican minority caucus in the House refused to produce the votes to ensure a veto-proof state budget and LePage introduced a last- minute plan, including a list of demands that were rejected by lawmakers.

“As long as you bring people around the table, both new and old, you can communicate better, you can form consensus, you can come to the middle when appropriate and get things done,” Mills said. “I think that’s what people expect us to do.”

She said while LePage had built up the state’s reserve funds and lowered taxes during his two terms, Maine was sill lagging economically behind the rest of the country and New England.

“We are the last state in New England to be recovering from the recession of 10 years ago,” she said. “We still have the lowest per capita income in New England, the lowest household income in New England.” She also referenced a recent Maine Department of Labor report that projected “virtually zero job growth over the next eight years. These are challenges, we know,” Mills said.

She also threw a jab at LePage’s involvement in a state contracting process that ended up quashing a $120 million offshore wind project by the Norwegian energy giant Statoil. Statoil pulled stakes in Maine in 2013 taking its project to Scotland.

“When you sign a contract, when you authorize a deal, you stand by it,” Mills said. “You don’t pull the rug out from underneath it. Or six months later issue an executive order that purports to shut down tens of millions – hundreds of millions of dollars of investment, in say wind power, for instance. You just don’t do that and we are not going to do that. Turning the page means changing the attitude as well as the direction.”

Gagnon noted that LePage earlier had wished Mills well and said he hoped she would be successful. LePage has been a top critic of Mills and in many ways raised her political profile in his critiques of her.

“Thank you,” Mills said to Gagnon. “It’s good to hear from him. Albeit indirectly.”

Mills during the show also made note that her vote total was largest ever captured by a candidate for governor in Maine’s history, a record that was previously held by LePage.

