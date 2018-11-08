Staff Report

A 71-year-old man from Saco who failed to return from hunting trip to northern Maine has been found dead, according to Saco Police.

A brief news alert said only that the subject had been located by the Maine Warden Service. No other details were immediately available and it was not clear where he was found or how he died.

Dennis Hayden Perrault had been missing since he left home to go hunting in northern Maine nearly two weeks ago, Saco police said Thursday.

Perrault left Saco on October 26 to hunt in the Allagash region. He gave no specific timeline for returning to Saco, but family members thought he would be back by November 2. Perrault has an unspecified medical condition and only took enough medication to last one week, police said.

His vehicle was seen coming out of the St. Francis gate on October 30, but he has not been seen since. He drives a dark green Chevrolet Silverado crew-cab 1500 series pickup bearing Maine Support Wildlife license plate Z71ME. The vehicle has an American flag window decal with a jet in the middle.

The Maine Warden Service in Houlton assisted with the investigation and Saco police sent a bulletin Thursday morning seeking the public’s help.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: