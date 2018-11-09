Monmouth Lions Club members Lion Guy Piper and Joe Stumpf presented Lion James Paradis with the Lions Club International Silver Centennial Membership Award on Oct. 10, according to a news release from Piper, membership chairperson.

The award was in recognition of recruiting and sponsorship of his grandson Lion Aaron Paradis.

Monmouth Lions Club members from left are Aaron Paradis, his grandfather James Paradis and Guy Piper. James Paradis was presented the Lions Club International Silver Centennial Membership Award on Oct. 10.

James Paradis, 98, was a U.S. Army medic on guard duty Dec. 7, 1941, during the surprise military strike by the Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service against the United States Naval Base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii Territory. After the bombing he volunteered for pilot training and went on to pilot Army Air Core B-17s, B-29s and B-36s. He rose to the rank of Major Army Air Core, according to the release.

