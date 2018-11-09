OAKLAND — A chimney fire at a house on 24 Mayland St. was under control soon after it began on Friday afternoon.

Oakland Fire Chief Dave Coughlin said the “fire was contained to the flue of the chimney” and did not spread anywhere else. There were no injuries and no damage was reported at the property, which is owned by Don Meader.

Coughlin said Oakland firefighters and police went to the scene around 2:30 p.m. and left the site in about half an hour.

“It’s more of a safety message as far as people making sure they’re checking their chimneys and burning seasoned hard wood,” Coughlin said.

The chief said that chimney fires are common this time of year because people do not burn hot enough fires.

“People dampen wood stoves down, which causes the fire to burn not as hot and slower, which causes more creosote to build up in the chimney,” he said.

As that residue accumulates, it increases the chances of a fire.

Coughlin recommended that people ensure that they have functional smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors installed in their homes as an added precaution.

