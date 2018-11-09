WALDOBORO — The Produce Safety Alliance grower training will be offered in three counties beginning Nov. 30.

The following training by the University of Maine Cooperative Extension, open to Maine residents only, will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Nov. 30 (snow date Dec. 7), UMaine Extension Androscoggin-Sagadahoc counties, 24 Main St., Lisbon Falls; registration deadline is Nov. 23.

Jan. 8 (snow date Jan. 11), UMaine Extension Penobscot County, 307 Maine Ave., Bangor; registration deadline is Jan. 7.

Feb. 8 (snow date Feb. 15), Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association, 294 Crosby Brook Road, Unity. registration deadline is Feb. 1.

The course will provide a foundation for farm food safety best practices and coordinated management information, Food Safety Modernization Act requirements, and details on developing a farm food safety plan.

The workshops are offered in collaboration with the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, and AgMatters LLC.

The $20 fee includes a training manual, PSA course completion certificate, lunch and snacks. Enrollment is limited to 28 attendees per location.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Theresa Tilton at 942-7396 or [email protected].

