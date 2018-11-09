Vendors are sought for the Windsor PAWS PTO Holiday Craft/Vendor Fair set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at the Windsor Elementary School, 366 Ridge Road in Windsor.

Space rental will cost $30 and will accommodate up to an eight-foot table or display (tables not provided). Limited space is available for those who require electricity for an additional fee of $10 and six-foot table are available to rent for $10. Tables and electricity are reserved on a first-come, first-reserved basis.

For more information, email [email protected].

