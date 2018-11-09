Here are some Veterans Day activities around southern Maine:

SUNDAY

Portland: Veterans Day will be celebrated with a parade from Longfellow Square to City Hall at 10:30 a.m. followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at City Hall at 11 a.m. Speakers include: Ernest Shorey, Andrews Post 17, American Legion, master of ceremonies; Portland Mayor Ethan Strimling; and the Rev. William Doughty, invocation and benediction.

Old Orchard Beach: A Remembrance Day ceremony will be held at Veterans Memorial Park, 4 Heath St., at 11 a.m.

Falmouth: The Veterans Day ceremony will be held at the Falmouth Veterans Memorial, 65 Depot Road, at 1 p.m. In case of rain, the ceremony will be held at American Legion Post #164.

Northport: A Veterans Day dinner will be hosted by the Auxiliary to Northport Memorial VFW Post 6131, 780 Atlantic Highway, Northport, from noon to 3 p.m. The meal is free for veterans and their families. Cost is $8 for other adults, $5 for children under 12.

MONDAY

Augusta: Veterans Day activities at the VA Togus campus will begin at 8 a.m. in the Togus lobby and at the flagpole. Veteran and Maine State Prison Warden Randall Liberty will present a 7-foot-tall American bald eagle carved by an inmate.

South Portland: The South Portland War Veterans Association, made up of VFW Post 832 and American Legion Post 35, will host a parade at 10 a.m., marching from Southern Maine Community College at the end of Broadway and ending with a ceremony at the Veterans Monument in Mill Creek.

