Brunswick — Tune in here to watch a live feed of a Pine Tree Conference Class B final game between Lawrence and Brunswick, courtesy of Munzing Media.
The Bulldogs are coming an upset over top seed Skowhegan while the Dragons upended Cony last weekend.
