IN AUGUSTA Friday at 11 a.m., a Bond Brook Road caller reported a burglary.
1:40 p.m., a Abenaki Road caller reported fraud.
4:31 p.m., a Water Street caller reported a disturbance.
7:58 p.m., one person was taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center after a Sewall Street caller’s request to check the welfare or mental health of a person.
Saturday at 9:35 a.m., one person was taken to the hospital after a report of a traffic accident on Bog Road.
11:49 a.m., an Eastern Avenue caller reported suspicious activity.
IN ANSON, Saturday at 12:22 a.m., a noise complaint was taken from Main Street.
7:03 a.m., trees were reported down, with a possible fire, on Embden Pond Road.
IN ATHENS, Friday at 11:39 a.m., someone was taken to the hospital after a report of a disturbance on North Road.
IN CAMBRIDGE, Saturday at 5:13 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Leavitt Road.
IN CLINTON, Friday at 7:35 p.m., a summons charging assault was issued to a juvenile after a report of a disturbance on Morrison Avenue.
8:51 p.m., an oral warning was issued after a report of suspicious activity on Lindsey’s Way.
IN DETROIT, Friday at 5:43 p.m., fire units were called to assist another agency on Troy Road.
IN EMBDEN, Saturday at 5:43 a.m., trees were reported down, with possible fire, on Hancock Pond Road and Fahi Pond Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 9:18 a.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.
1:28 p.m., vandalism was reported on Summit Street.
4:30 p.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.
6:09 p.m., a theft was reported on Norridgewock Road.
9:44 p.m., vandalism was reported on Skowhegan Road.
Saturday at 12:24 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Island Avenue.
IN HARTLAND, Friday at 4:32 p.m., a theft was reported on Athens Road.
IN LEXINGTON TOWNSHIP, Saturday at 4:48 a.m., trees down, with fire, were reported on Long Falls Dam Road.
IN MADISON, Friday at 8:44 a.m., a civil complaint was taken from Drake Lane.
Saturday at 4:30 a.m., someone was taken to the hospital after a report of a traffic accident on East Madison Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 6:36 a.m., police made an arrest on Main Street.
Saturday at 7:47 a.m., hunting problems were reported on Father Rasle Road.
IN OAKLAND, Friday at 8:06 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported at a store on Webb Road.
2:12 p.m., a fire call was taken from Mayland Street.
4:44 p.m., threatening was reported at a business on First Park Drive.
Saturday at 3:42 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Alpine Street.
IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 11:18 a.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.
4:51 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Madawaska Road.
IN ST. ALBANS, Friday at 5:12 p.m., fire units were called to assist another agency on Water Street.
6:47 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Melody Lane.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 7:40 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on North Avenue.
12:38 p.m., a scam complaint was taken from Water Street.
2:53 p.m., police responded to a motor vehicle complaint on North Avenue.
4:45 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on North Avenue.
5:31 p.m., a noise complaint was investigated on North Avenue.
6:58 p.m., a noise complaint was taken from North Avenue.
Saturday at 1:37 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
4:35 a.m., a disturbance was reported on French Street.
7:06 a.m., larceny or fraud was reported at Indian Ridge.
IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 8:48 a.m., police were called to assist another agency at a credit union on College Avenue.
9:17 a.m., a theft was reported at an office on Silver Street.
9:42 a.m., an unwanted person was reported at an apartment on Water Street.
10:26 a.m., harassment was reported on Western Avenue.
11:49 a.m., a police escort was requested on Dalton Street.
12:07 p.m., larceny or fraud was reported at a trailer park on Victoria Drive.
1:04 p.m., a traffic accident causing injuries was reported on Eustis Parkway.
2:27 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from a movie theater on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
3:19 p.m., a person was reported missing from the homeless shelter on Colby Street.
4:30 p.m., harassment was reported on High Street.
6:11 p.m., a report of an assault was investigated on Summer Street.
8:58 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Water Street.
10:46 p.m., someone was taken to the hospital after a report of a disturbance at the police station on Colby Street.
11:49 p.m., police made an arrest after a report of a disturbance at MaineGeneral Medical Center on North Avenue.
11:56 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on the Concourse.
Saturday at 1:02 a.m., a disturbance was reported on the Concourse.
1:34 a.m., police made an arrest following a traffic stop on Silver Street.
IN WINSLOW, Friday at 1:06 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Cushman Road.
3:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Halifax Street.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA Saturday at 12:24 p.m., Eria Louise Theriault, 32, of Damariscotta, was arrested at the police station on a warrant.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 7:07 a.m., Steven Ronald Warfield, 41, of Canaan, was arrested on a warrant for probation revocation.
3:46 p.m., Shawn R. Doody, 21, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant for unpaid fines.
8:59 p.m., Bradley Taylor, 19, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, with one prior conviction; operating without a license; and sale and use of drug paraphernalia.
Saturday at 8:56 a.m., Heather M. Betts, 33, of Anson, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on unpaid restitution.
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 12:05 a.m., Daniel Quimby, 45, listed as homeless, was arrested at MaineGeneral Medical Center on a charge of arson.
1:49 a.m., Ryan Beaudette, 37, of West Gardiner, was arrested on Silver Street on a charge of operating under the influence.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA Friday at 9:54 a.m., a 39-year-old Oakland man was stopped on Leighton Road and charged with operating while his license was suspended or revoked.
1:30 p.m., a 61-year-old Oakland woman was charged at the police station with theft by deception and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.
8:49 p.m., a 28-year-old Litchfield woman was stopped on Easterm Avenue and charged with operating while license suspended or revoked.
9:24 p.m., a 29-year-old Augusta man was stopped at West River and Old Belgrade roads and charged with displaying a fictitious vehicle certificate.
IN HALLOWELL Saturday at 11:32 a.m., a 32-year-old Augusta woman was stopped on Water Street and charged with operating a motor vehicle with a registration expired more than 150 days.