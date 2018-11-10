IN AUGUSTA Friday at 11 a.m., a Bond Brook Road caller reported a burglary.

1:40 p.m., a Abenaki Road caller reported fraud.

4:31 p.m., a Water Street caller reported a disturbance.

7:58 p.m., one person was taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center after a Sewall Street caller’s request to check the welfare or mental health of a person.

Saturday at 9:35 a.m., one person was taken to the hospital after a report of a traffic accident on Bog Road.

11:49 a.m., an Eastern Avenue caller reported suspicious activity.

IN ANSON, Saturday at 12:22 a.m., a noise complaint was taken from Main Street.

7:03 a.m., trees were reported down, with a possible fire, on Embden Pond Road.

IN ATHENS, Friday at 11:39 a.m., someone was taken to the hospital after a report of a disturbance on North Road.

IN CAMBRIDGE, Saturday at 5:13 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Leavitt Road.

IN CLINTON, Friday at 7:35 p.m., a summons charging assault was issued to a juvenile after a report of a disturbance on Morrison Avenue.

8:51 p.m., an oral warning was issued after a report of suspicious activity on Lindsey’s Way.

IN DETROIT, Friday at 5:43 p.m., fire units were called to assist another agency on Troy Road.

IN EMBDEN, Saturday at 5:43 a.m., trees were reported down, with possible fire, on Hancock Pond Road and Fahi Pond Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 9:18 a.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

1:28 p.m., vandalism was reported on Summit Street.

4:30 p.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.

6:09 p.m., a theft was reported on Norridgewock Road.

9:44 p.m., vandalism was reported on Skowhegan Road.

Saturday at 12:24 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Island Avenue.

IN HARTLAND, Friday at 4:32 p.m., a theft was reported on Athens Road.

IN LEXINGTON TOWNSHIP, Saturday at 4:48 a.m., trees down, with fire, were reported on Long Falls Dam Road.

IN MADISON, Friday at 8:44 a.m., a civil complaint was taken from Drake Lane.

Saturday at 4:30 a.m., someone was taken to the hospital after a report of a traffic accident on East Madison Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 6:36 a.m., police made an arrest on Main Street.

Saturday at 7:47 a.m., hunting problems were reported on Father Rasle Road.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 8:06 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported at a store on Webb Road.

2:12 p.m., a fire call was taken from Mayland Street.

4:44 p.m., threatening was reported at a business on First Park Drive.

Saturday at 3:42 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Alpine Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 11:18 a.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

4:51 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Madawaska Road.

IN ST. ALBANS, Friday at 5:12 p.m., fire units were called to assist another agency on Water Street.

6:47 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Melody Lane.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 7:40 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on North Avenue.

12:38 p.m., a scam complaint was taken from Water Street.

2:53 p.m., police responded to a motor vehicle complaint on North Avenue.

4:45 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on North Avenue.

5:31 p.m., a noise complaint was investigated on North Avenue.

6:58 p.m., a noise complaint was taken from North Avenue.

Saturday at 1:37 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

4:35 a.m., a disturbance was reported on French Street.

7:06 a.m., larceny or fraud was reported at Indian Ridge.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 8:48 a.m., police were called to assist another agency at a credit union on College Avenue.

9:17 a.m., a theft was reported at an office on Silver Street.

9:42 a.m., an unwanted person was reported at an apartment on Water Street.

10:26 a.m., harassment was reported on Western Avenue.

11:49 a.m., a police escort was requested on Dalton Street.

12:07 p.m., larceny or fraud was reported at a trailer park on Victoria Drive.

1:04 p.m., a traffic accident causing injuries was reported on Eustis Parkway.

2:27 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from a movie theater on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

3:19 p.m., a person was reported missing from the homeless shelter on Colby Street.

4:30 p.m., harassment was reported on High Street.

6:11 p.m., a report of an assault was investigated on Summer Street.

8:58 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Water Street.

10:46 p.m., someone was taken to the hospital after a report of a disturbance at the police station on Colby Street.

11:49 p.m., police made an arrest after a report of a disturbance at MaineGeneral Medical Center on North Avenue.

11:56 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on the Concourse.

Saturday at 1:02 a.m., a disturbance was reported on the Concourse.

1:34 a.m., police made an arrest following a traffic stop on Silver Street.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 1:06 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Cushman Road.

3:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Halifax Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA Saturday at 12:24 p.m., Eria Louise Theriault, 32, of Damariscotta, was arrested at the police station on a warrant.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 7:07 a.m., Steven Ronald Warfield, 41, of Canaan, was arrested on a warrant for probation revocation.

3:46 p.m., Shawn R. Doody, 21, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant for unpaid fines.

8:59 p.m., Bradley Taylor, 19, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, with one prior conviction; operating without a license; and sale and use of drug paraphernalia.

Saturday at 8:56 a.m., Heather M. Betts, 33, of Anson, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on unpaid restitution.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 12:05 a.m., Daniel Quimby, 45, listed as homeless, was arrested at MaineGeneral Medical Center on a charge of arson.

1:49 a.m., Ryan Beaudette, 37, of West Gardiner, was arrested on Silver Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA Friday at 9:54 a.m., a 39-year-old Oakland man was stopped on Leighton Road and charged with operating while his license was suspended or revoked.

1:30 p.m., a 61-year-old Oakland woman was charged at the police station with theft by deception and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

8:49 p.m., a 28-year-old Litchfield woman was stopped on Easterm Avenue and charged with operating while license suspended or revoked.

9:24 p.m., a 29-year-old Augusta man was stopped at West River and Old Belgrade roads and charged with displaying a fictitious vehicle certificate.

IN HALLOWELL Saturday at 11:32 a.m., a 32-year-old Augusta woman was stopped on Water Street and charged with operating a motor vehicle with a registration expired more than 150 days.

Share

< Previous

Next >