Rihanna has made it official. The singer, who tweeted Sunday that she didn’t want her music associated with President Trump’s “tragic rallies,” had her people deliver a cease-and-desist letter to Trump HQ.

“As you are or should be aware, Ms. Fenty has not provided her consent to Mr. Trump to use her music. Such use is therefore improper,” said the letter from the “Bad Girl” singer’s legal team to White House counsel, according to Rolling Stone magazine.

The pop star and makeup guru first learned that her recordings, specifically her 2007 hit “Don’t Stop the Music,” were playing at a Trump rally in Tennessee from The Washington Post’s Philip Rucker.

Rucker, who was on the ground Sunday, tweeted about the scene: “Currently, Rihanna’s ‘Don’t Stop the Music’ is blaring in Chattanooga as aides toss free Trump T-shirts into the crowd, like a ball game. Everyone’s loving it.”

Rihanna replied: “Not for much longer.”

Rihanna, a native of Barbados, isn’t registered to vote in the U.S., but has made her displeasure with Trump known.

The White House could not be reached for comment.

– From news service reports

