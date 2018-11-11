Local & State
Posted
Updated at 7:57 AM
increase font size
Profiles in courage: A Veterans Day salute to Mainers who served
Read Their Stories
-
Brenda Dearborn's feet never touched the ground, but for one day in February 1975, she provided security on a plane pulling out refugees before the fall of Saigon.
-
Michael Liscomb was so worn down by the years of pain and multiple surgeries that he actually welcomed being told he might lose his leg.
-
Col. Diane Dunn's 30-year career in the Maine Army National Guard includes a 10-month stint overseeing supply convoys out of Kandahar Airfield.
-
Conrad Lebourdais recalls historic events he witnessed in World War II.
-
Graham Alvord looks back on a remarkable life of service at home and abroad.
-
Royall Dodge recounts his near-death experience of looking for land mines in the dark.
-
Dick Clark of Saco survived many firefights and returned to Maine to lead "a good life in many ways."
-
For many women who deciphered top-secret intelligence during World War II, their own code proved the hardest to break.
-
Kelly Thorndike turns his inner torments from Iraq into an art project to help veterans find their voice and stay alive.
-
-
Sam Kelley looks back on the loss of a soldier and the trauma it has caused him.
< Previous
Next >
Latest Articles
-
Sports
-
Sports
-
Maine Crime
-
Local & State
-
Maine Crime
Here at MaineToday Media we value our readers and are committed to growing our community by encouraging you to add to the discussion.
To ensure conscientious dialogue we have implemented a strict no-bullying policy. To participate, you must follow our Terms of Use. Click here to flag and report a comment that violates our terms of use.