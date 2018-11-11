Read Their Stories

When Saigon fell, she was there to save those in need of rescue Brenda Dearborn's feet never touched the ground, but for one day in February 1975, she provided security on a plane pulling out refugees before the fall of Saigon.

Fluke accident takes a devastating toll, but Iraq veteran perseveres Michael Liscomb was so worn down by the years of pain and multiple surgeries that he actually welcomed being told he might lose his leg.

For Maine’s highest female staff officer, leadership brings added sense of duty Col. Diane Dunn's 30-year career in the Maine Army National Guard includes a 10-month stint overseeing supply convoys out of Kandahar Airfield.

The ‘Forgotten War’ in Korea is always on his mind Dick Clark of Saco survived many firefights and returned to Maine to lead "a good life in many ways."

In times of war, the code of silence prevails For many women who deciphered top-secret intelligence during World War II, their own code proved the hardest to break.

‘I represent the injuries you cannot see’ Kelly Thorndike turns his inner torments from Iraq into an art project to help veterans find their voice and stay alive.