Thank you, everyone, for the outpouring of grief about the shootings in Pittsburgh I saw at Temple Beth El on Nov. 2. There were certainly enough people to make a minion — the 10 people who are required in order to pray from the Torah scroll.

I also want to express my gratitude to the Augusta School Board Policy Committee, who passed, without opposition, a religious tolerance policy that I hope will allow everyone in the school district to feel included. This same policy has been passed by Regional School Units 2 and 38, and the Winthrop school district. I hope that the Augusta School Board will adopt the same measure.

Richard Fein

Manchester

