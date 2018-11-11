AUGUSTA — This is a roundup of cases closed Nov. 1-7, 2018, at courts in Augusta and Waterville:

Zane Ames, 23, of Albion, criminal trespass Nov. 1, 2018, in Waterville; 24-hour jail sentence.

Mark Averill, 51, of Litchfield, operating under the influence Jan. 30, 2018, in Monmouth; $500 fine, 10-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Scott A. Bagley, 53, of Waterville, unlawful possession of scheduled drug Sept. 19, 2018, in Waterville; $400 fine, 48-hour jail sentence; violating condition of release Sept. 19, 2018, in Waterville; 48-hour jail sentence; operating vehicle without license Sept. 19, 2018, in Waterville; 48-hour jail sentence.

Samantha Baldwin, 19, of Needhan, Massachusetts, minor possessing liquor July 13, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

Dustan Barnes, 29, of Richmond, operating under the influence July 24, 2018, in Gardiner; $700 fine, 180-day jail sentence all but 12 days suspended, one-year probation, three-year license and registration suspension; operating vehicle without license conditions/restrictions July 24, 2018, in Gardiner; 10-day jail sentence.

Austin Berry, 19, of Palermo, minor consuming liquor Sept. 23, 2018, in Augusta; $200 fine.

Jessica Billings, 25, of Augusta, operating under the influence Sept. 2, 2018, in Waterville; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Richard R. Bonsant, 64, of Chelsea, terrorizing May 1, 2017, in Augusta, dismissed.

Robert Boudreau, 51, of Johnston, Rhode Island, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Aug. 31, 2018, in Waterville; $200 fine.

Sean L. Bourgeois, 29, of Winslow, operating while license suspended or revoked Sept. 3, 2018, in Waterville; $500 fine. Operating while license suspended or revoked and violating condition of release Sept. 4, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

Benjamin P. Brann, 22, of China, altering vehicle after inspection Sept. 4, 2018, in China; $150 fine.

Robert Brann, 45, of Coopers Mills, unlawful possession of scheduled drug June 21, 2018, in Augusta; $400 fine, five-day jail sentence; operating while license suspended or revoked June 21, 2018, in Augusta; $500 fine; violating condition of release, same date and town, dismissed.

Heather Buccheri, 29, of Baltimore, Maryland, two counts each aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs and unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, all June 29, 2018, in Hallowell, dismissed.

Christy Lynn Bush, 41, of Augusta, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident April 3, 2018, in Augusta; 24-hour jail sentence.

Miranda Carey, 18, of China, marijuana: under 21 years of age Aug. 26, 2018, in China, dismissed.

Kassandra L. Carl, 26, of Fairfield, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Sept. 4, 2018, in Waterville; $200 fine.

James Allan Casey, 60, of Clinton, operating while license suspended or revoked Feb. 4, 2018, in Winslow; $500 fine, 10-day jail sentence.

Michael A. Chamberlain, 28, of Albion, operating while license suspended or revoked Aug. 26, 2018, in China; $500 fine.

James N. Clifford, 52, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Sept. 3, 2018, in Augusta; 90-day jail sentence.

Craig Douglas Colby Jr., 44, of Augusta, theft of services Sept. 21, 2018, in Augusta; $100 fine.

Wesley Delile, 40, of Clinton, operating while license suspended or revoked July 31, 2018, in Clinton, dismissed.

Donald P. Emery, 39, of Waterville, theft by unauthorized use of property March 15, 2018, in Oakland; 30-day jail sentence, $100 restitution; violating condition of release March 15, 2018, in Oakland; 30-day jail sentence; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, same date and town, dismissed.

Scott Paul Farrington, 43, of Greene, operating under the influence July 7, 2018, in Monmouth; $500 fine, 30-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension; driving to endanger July 7, 2018, in Monmouth; $575 fine, 30-day jail sentence all suspended, one-year administrative release, 30-day license suspension; endangering the welfare of a child, same date and town, dismissed.

Adan O. Figueroa, 21, of New York, New York, failure to provide correct name, address, date of birth Oct. 6, 2018, in Waterville; 25-day jail sentence; aggravated forgery, same date and town, dismissed.

Trisha Forbus, 30, of Athens, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Sept. 19, 2018, in Augusta; $200 fine, $19.98 restitution.

Jessica J. Fox, 37, of Oakland, unlawful possession of scheduled drug Aug. 29, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

Rod A. Frost Jr., 32, of Gardiner, unlawful possession of scheduled drug Sept. 11, 2018, in Augusta; $400 fine.

Karen Gayer, 51, of Vassalboro, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Sept. 19, 2018, in Augusta; $200 fine.

Kevin H. Giguere, 54, of Winslow, nuisance dog Aug. 22, 2018, in Winslow; dismissed.

Teran A. Goodridge, 19, of Pittsfield, operating under the influence Sept. 7, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed. Operating vehicle without license — conditions/restrictions Sept. 7, 2018, in Waterville; 96-hour jail sentence. Minor consuming liquor Sept. 7, 2018, in Waterville; $200 fine.

Roger Googe, 51, of Waterville, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident Aug. 27, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

Aaron J. Guay, 30, of Pittston, criminal mischief June 28, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Jeremy C. Handley, 32, of Waterville, operating while license suspended or revoked Sept. 4, 2018, in Waterville; $250 fine.

Amber Hanson, 23, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Nov. 22, 2016, in Waterville; $200 fine, $98 restitution.

Therion R. Harmon, 21, of Winslow, operating while license suspended or revoked Sept. 7, 2018, in Winslow; $250 fine.

Ronald Hinkley, 19, of North Monmouth, burglary March 9, 2018, in Monmouth; four-year jail sentence all but 76 days suspended, two-year probation, $3,640 restitution; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer March 9, 2018, in Monmouth; 76-day jail sentence; criminal mischief and stealing drugs, same date and town, dismissed.

Wayne L. Hyde, 61, of Attleboro, Massachusetts, operating while license suspended or revoked Sept. 11, 2018, in Augusta; $250 fine.

Sully George Jackson, 58, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, commercial vehicle rule violation: operation with false duty status Aug. 15, 2018, in Augusta; $500 fine.

Todd A. Jackson, 48, of Searsport, attaching false plates Sept. 19, 2018, in Augusta; $100 fine.

Floyd D. Jewell, 49, of Waterville, operating while license suspended or revoked March 17, 2018, in West Gardiner; $500 fine, $250 suspended.

Lucien John, 27, of Waterville, illegal possession of firearm June 23, 2018, in Waterville; 30-day jail sentence.

Wade J. Kearns, 39, of Cherryfield, operating under the influence July 19, 2017, in Waterville; $700 fine, seven-day jail sentence, three-year license and registration suspension. Violating condition of release July 19, 2017, in Waterville; seven-day jail sentence.

Catherine Kelly, 38, of Augusta, operating under the influence Sept. 13, 2018, in Waterville; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Anthony W. Kett, 23, of Unity, failing to inform law enforcement of concealed handgun Jan. 20, 2018, in Benton; $200 fine.

Adam S. King, 24, of Waterville, attaching false plates Aug. 30, 2018, in Waterville; $150 fine.

Brian E. Labbe, 50, of Winthrop, operating under the influence May 26, 2018, in Winthrop; $600 fine, 10-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Devan Labrie, 22, of Clinton, failure to register vehicle Sept. 7, 2018, in Winslow, dismissed.

Hunter Leboeuf, 18, of Saunderstown, Rhode Island, minor consuming liquor Sept. 23, 2018, in Augusta; $200 fine.

Tabatha Marie Lefebvre, 30, of Burnham, operating while license suspended or revoked June 20, 2017, in Waterville, dismissed.

Sean Lussier, 26, of Waterville, operating vehicle without license Sept. 7, 2018, in Waterville; $100 fine.

Melissa A. Lydiate, 52, of Augusta, domestic violence assault June 7, 2017, in Augusta, dismissed.

Aron K. Maclean, 24, of Waterville, driving to endanger April 8, 2018, in Waterville; $575 fine, 30-day license suspension.

Chad R. Maillet, 42, of Augusta, operating under the influence July 20, 2018, in Augusta; $700 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Victoria L. Mann, 29, of Waterville, operating while license suspended or revoked Aug. 20, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed. Operating while license suspended or revoked Sept. 6, 2018, in Waterville; $1,000 fine.

Crystal Mata, 39, of Lisbon Falls, failure to comply with sex offender registry act Sept. 2, 2016, in West Gardiner, dismissed. Failure to comply with sex offender registry act April 23, 2018, in Waterville; 30-day jail sentence; failure to comply sex offender registry act, same date and town, dismissed.

Desiree McKenna, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs and two counts unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, May 21, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Patrick S. Meservey, 35, of Augusta, failure to register vehicle Aug. 9, 2018, in Augusta; $100 fine.

Kenneth A. Mills, 43, of Winthrop, theft of services Sept. 10, 2018, in Augusta; $200 fine.

Daniel Albert Mullens Jr., 46, of Augusta, assault and violating condition of release Aug. 30, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Brian Ouellette, 48, of Oakland, engaging in vehicle dealer business without license Aug. 17, 2018, in Oakland; $500 fine; engaging in recycling without license Aug. 17, 2018, in Oakland; $500 fine.

Maxwell J. Pass, 33, of Vassalboro, operating vehicle without license Aug. 3, 2016, in China; $100 fine; operating while license suspended or revoked, same date and town, dismissed.

Tyler W. Patterson, 23, of Southington, Connecticut, operating unregistered ATV Sept. 21, 2018, in Mount Vernon; $100 fine; operating ATV on public way Sept. 21, 2018, in Mount Vernon; $100 fine.

Nicolas Poirier, 35, of Madison, violating protection from abuse order Sept. 8, 2018, in Winslow; 90-day jail sentence.

Craig A. Proctor, 52, of Canaan, attaching false plates July 19, 2018, in Augusta; $100 fine.

Chad W. Prosper, 36, of Fairfield, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Sept. 4, 2018, in Waterville; $500 fine.

Malcolm M. Prosser II, 51, of Cornville, operating vehicle without license — conditions/restrictions June 1, 2018, in Winslow; $100 fine.

Vincent Robinson, 52, of Bangor, prohibited contact with person under 14 years of age Aug. 23, 2018, in Albion; six-month jail sentence; prohibited contact with person under 14 years of age Aug. 23, 2018, in Albion; six-month jail sentence; failure to comply with sex offender registry act and failure to provide correct name, address, date of birth, same date and town, dismissed.

Erika M. St. Pierre, 33, of Farmingdale, allowing dog to be at large Sept. 12, 2018, in Farmingdale; $150 fine; allowing dog to be at large Sept. 12, 2018, in Farmingdale; $150 fine; allowing dog to be at large Sept. 13, 2018, in Farmingdale; $400 fine; allowing dog to be at large Sept. 13, 2018, in Farmingdale; $400 fine; owning animal that kills or injures Sept. 12, 2018, in Farmingdale; $350 fine; owning animal that kills or injures Sept. 12, 2018, in Farmingdale; $350 fine.

Richard Scarano, 38, of Clinton, operating while license suspended or revoked Aug. 19, 2018, in Clinton; $250 fine.

Samantha M. Shorey, 19, of Waterville, assault Sept. 25, 2018, in Vassalboro; $400 fine; domestic violence assault, same date and town, dismissed.

Kevin M. Smith, 43, of Benton, operating after registration suspended July 13, 2018, in Winslow; $150 fine.

Nicholas S. Smith, 32, of Oakland, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit Oct. 1, 2018, in Rome; $300 fine.

Corey Spack, 25, of Abbot, failure to register vehicle Sept. 17, 2018, in Augusta; $100 fine.

Hallie Stevens, 32, of Waterville, operating while license suspended or revoked Sept. 4, 2018, in Waterville; $250 fine; operating while license suspended or revoked Sept. 3, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

Cheyenne M. Storm, 20, of Belgrade, operating after registration suspended July 14, 2018, in Windsor, dismissed.

Carolyn M. Tripp, 31, of Gardiner, operating while license suspended or revoked Aug. 29, 2018, in China; $500 fine.

Sophia V. Tsimekles, 19, of Fairfield, minor consuming liquor March 3, 2018, in Augusta; $200 fine.

Christopher W. Vogel, 41, of South China, operating while license suspended or revoked June 18, 2017, in South China, dismissed.

Whisper Waite, 21, of Leeds, operating after registration suspended Sept. 21, 2018, in Oakland, dismissed.

James Wentworth, 44, of Farmingdale, operating while license suspended or revoked July 1, 2018, in Winthrop; $250 fine.

Jarred Wildman, 34, of Augusta, operating under the influence Sept. 12, 2018, in Augusta; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Chapin Witham Stevens, 20, of Charlestown, Rhode Island, minor consuming liquor Sept. 23, 2018, in Augusta; $200 fine.

Bradley R. Wolfe, 61, of Waterville, operating under the influence May 19, 2018, in Clinton; $500 fine, 10-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension; operating vehicle without license May 19, 2018, in Clinton; 10-day jail sentence.

Robin Yatsko, 59, of Indiana, Pennsylvania, operating motor vehicle beyond class restriction July 15, 2018, in Augusta; $100 fine.

