WINSLOW — Participants from around the area and of all ages came out Sunday for the 23rd annual Maine Skirmish.

The event — run by Huard’s Martial Arts — is a yearly freestyle martial arts grappling tournament, ranging from seven to over 40 years of age.

Ruthie Gusler, left, and Moses McRae wrestle during the 23rd annual Maine Skirmish on Sunday in Winslow. Staff photo by David Leaming Jacobi Peaslee, top, works to pin Simon Ketch during the 23rd annual Maine Skirmish on Sunday in Winslow. Staff photo by David Leaming Trey Gunzinger, left, and Dana Palmer wrestle Sunday during the 23rd annual Maine Skirmish. Staff photo by David Leaming Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

The tournament was broken up into 17 divisions, with the winner of each receiving a red, white and blue belt in honor of Veterans Day.

Share

< Previous