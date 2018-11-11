WINSLOW — Participants from around the area and of all ages came out Sunday for the 23rd annual Maine Skirmish.
The event — run by Huard’s Martial Arts — is a yearly freestyle martial arts grappling tournament, ranging from seven to over 40 years of age.
The tournament was broken up into 17 divisions, with the winner of each receiving a red, white and blue belt in honor of Veterans Day.
