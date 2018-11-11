People from veterans groups, civic organizations, politicians, first responders and the Waterville High School band marched in Veterans Day parade Sunday.
The participants started at the American Legion Post on Drummond Avenue at 11 a.m. and ended their route at Castonguay Square on Maine Street. The American Legion hosted the event.
