AUGUSTA — Two people were taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center following a head-on crash on Stone Street at Caldwell Street around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Augusta Police Sgt. Tori Tracy said the driver of the sedan was then taken by LifeFlight to Maine Medical Center in Portland, and she believed the other man, who was driving a Dodge sport utility vehicle, was treated and released from the Augusta hospital. Tracy said Sunday afternoon that she could not yet release the names of the individuals and that police were waiting for the reconstruction investigation to be completed and to speak with the sedan driver.

She said the sedan was heading north on Stone Street. “The Dodge was going south at a high rate of speed when it crossed over the center line and hit the car head-on,” Tracy said.

She said at least one driver was from the Augusta area.

