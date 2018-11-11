The American Red Cross is assisting a family who lost their home to a fire in Athens on Sunday.

The fire first was reported Sunday at 11:24 a.m. on North Road in West Athens. Fire crews from Athens, Skowhegan, Harmony, Cornville and Madison, along with Emergency Medical Services from Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan responded.

Fire destroyed a home on North Road in Athens on Sunday. There was no report of injuries. Contributed photo from Jim Sylvester Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Disaster responders from the American Red Cross of Maine were working with two people Sunday to ensure that they have food, a safe place to sleep and other essentials following the single-family home fire, Ann Kim, director of external communications for the American Red Cross, Maine Region, said in a news release.

The names of the victims of the fire were not officially released, but a neighbor said by phone Sunday that the residents and their pets appeared to have gotten out without injury.

Over the next several days, the Red Cross will be in contact with the family to provide financial assistance and community referrals as they begin to make their road to recovery.

The American Red Cross helps people affected by home fires and other disasters with their immediate physical needs and also provides them with emotional support. Individuals wishing to support Red Cross Disaster Services can call 800-RED-CROSS.

