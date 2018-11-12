HALLOWELL — Commercial marijuana operations could soon begin growing in Hallowell, as councilors prepare to OK an ordinance regulating the businesses.

A final reading of the ordinance will take place at Tuesday night’s Hallowell City Council meeting, following a public hearing on the legislation.

Jack Turner sweeps snow from from the sidewalk in front of his jewelry shop March 7, 2017 in downtown Hallowell. Staff file photo by Joe Phelan

Since councilors last publicly discussed the ordinance, more areas have been exempted from the regulations’ setback standards, which prohibit commercial cannabis facilities from being located within 1,000 feet of private or public schools, or public recreation facilities. The new areas exempted from that restriction include Granite City Park, Vaughan Field and a small park at the corner of Second and Union streets.

Another amendment to the ordinance following the last reading is a license claw-back that allows the city to revoke a license if the licensee does not commence operation within 90 days. The code enforcement officer may issue one extension of up to 180 days if “substantial progress” is being made toward operation. This change was suggested by councilors before the second reading was approved last month because of worries that someone could obtain a license and not open a storefront.

The marijuana ordinance contains zoning and licensing procedure for the entire city. The only area of the city that will have a limit on the number of licenses is downtown, where only two will be permitted to be issued.

Only one of the city’s two existing medical marijuana establishments is located downtown, and that owner has indicated an interest in a commercial license. There are two other downtown storefront owners interested in licenses as well, however, so the downtown limit means one interested party will be left without one.

There is still no state-wide procedure for receiving licenses. Hallowell’s draft licensing ordinance says the operator of any establishment must also have a state-issued license.

A second public hearing, regarding the city’s snow removal ordinance, will also take place Tuesday night.

The snow removal ordinance, rolled out last month, orders downtown-area “commercial property owners” to keep length and width of the sidewalk in front of their business clear after snowfall. The snow can be piled by the curb and the city would remove it from there.

The change aimed to help sidewalks be safer for business patrons. Another impetus for the change was the varying width of new sidewalks downtown as part of the reconstruction project. City Manager Nate Rudy said last month that the city’s plow could be too wide to remove snow in the narrower sections of sidewalk.

The draft ordinance underwent two changes between the first reading and the upcoming second reading, amendments were to exclude privately owned portions of Front Street and enforcing a $250 fine for all violations of the ordinance.

The other roadways mentioned in the ordinance are the entire length of Temple Street and Perley’s Lane, and downtown portions of Water, Academy, Union, Central and Second streets.

A third and final reading is also scheduled for a sidewalk art and busking ordinance, which has been described as an invitation for street performers. That legislation did not have any substantial edits between the second and third reading. The latest change barred fire-related performances and blacksmithing from downtown.

An overhaul of the city’s sign ordinance will get a first look from councilors. The current section of city code will be removed and replace with a new ordinance to make the guidelines more clear. The biggest change would be regulating the size of political signs on public land.

Planning Board Vice Chairperson Judy Feinstein said members recommended some changes for the square footage of political signs in the public right of way, citing that large ones could block a driver’s view of the road. Chairperson Danielle Obery said the board discussed the change after some particularly large signs showed up during this year’s election cycle.

Political signs have been limited to 6 square feet in the draft ordinance. Most political signs are 3-feet wide by 2-feet tall.

The second reading of an ordinance change that will change fees for copies of records and documents at the City Hall is also on the agenda for Tuesday.

Other business includes City Council subcommittee reports and the expected appointment of Richard Seymour as Deputy Code Enforcement Officer.

The meeting is at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall.

Sam Shepherd — 621-5666

[email protected]

Twitter: @SamShepME

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: