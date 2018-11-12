ROCHESTER, N.H. — Officials in New Hampshire say they have taken into custody an “armed and dangerous” man in the woods in Rochester who had fired at them and earlier was reported seen with a rifle in a Walmart parking lot nearby.

Strafford County SWAT and Seacoast emergency response teams assisted in the search for the 27-year-old man, who was wanted by police on three warrants of criminal threatening and four warrants for theft.

Officials say the man, identified as Christopher Thomas, was seen in the Walmart parking lot armed with a rifle on Sunday before he ran off into nearby woods. They say he shot at police overnight. No injuries have been reported.

The search prompted the lockdown of Walmart and other nearby businesses.

It wasn’t known if Thomas had a lawyer.

