• Veterans Count: vetscount.org/maine, 207-828-0754.

• The National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255, press 1.

• Lifeline for Vets: 1-888-777-4443 or nvf.org.

VeteransCrisisLine.net: Online chat service; for the texting option, text 838255.

