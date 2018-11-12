No one was injured in an early-morning fire that severely damaged a single-family home at 630 Methodist Road in Westbrook, the fire chief said.

Chief Andy Turcotte said a passer-by reported the fire about 2:30 a.m., and when the first crews arrived at they found heavy fire in a portion of the home’s second floor, and the company struck a second alarm immediately.

No one was found inside the home, and the bulk of the fire was knocked down in about 20 minutes, Turcotte said.

But damage was extensive. Flames had reached all floors and the roof, he said.

The home’s owners were out of town at the time, and fire officials had made contact with them by midday Monday, Turcotte said.

The fire does not appear suspicious, and the Westbrook Fire Department will work to determine the point of origin and the cause, if possible, Turcotte said.

