OAKLAND — Authorities are investigating a fatal fire Tuesday night on Sawtelle Road that claimed the life of a person in a camper, the fire chief said.

Fire investigators believe the victim is William Halley, 46, according to a release Wednesday from Steve McCausland of the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The property belongs to Kirk Mullen and the fire took place in a camper next to a mobile home, Fire Chief David Coughlin said Tuesday.

“When we first arrived on scene, the camper was totally engulfed,” Coughlin said. “There was a report someone was inside, but at that point it was not habitable. There was too much fire.”

The property includes several mobile homes and someone in one of the neighboring buildings reported the fire, he said.

No other injuries were reported. The Office of State Fire Marshal is investigating the fire with assistance from the Oakland Police Department.

Firefighters from Belgrade, Sidney and Rome as well as Oakland responded to the scene, and firefighters from Smithfield covered the Oakland station.

