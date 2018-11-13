FARMINGTON — The Board of Selectmen on Tuesday night appointed Ryan Morgan to an interim seat on the Regional School Unit 9 board of directors.

Morgan, of Farmington, fills a seat vacated by board member Heather Ahern-Huish, whose resignation was announced in October.

Morgan was one of three candidates seeking the interim seat, which will be filled on a permanent basis by election in March.

“We’re blessed to have this level of interest,” said Selectman Stephen Bunker, who made a motion to appoint Morgan, noting that he has prior experience serving on the school board.

The other candidates were Dennis O’Neil and Kirk Doyle.

“I agree I appreciate the level of interest,” said Josh Bell, chairman of the selectmen.

“We do have an election coming up, so if you’re still interested, get your name on the ballot,” he said to the other two candidates.

In other news Tuesday, the board approved a request from police Chief Jack Peck to buy a new Ford Escape and accept a $3,338 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice.

The grant, which already has been awarded to the department, would be used to buy software to manage policies, procedures and training records and to buy a keyless entry system for the police station.

The new vehicle will replace a 2006 Chevy Impala detective vehicle, which Peck described in a memo to the board as “not inspectable without major repair work.”

Money for the new vehicle, which will cost $18,580 after trade-in, will come from the Police Department’s drug forfeiture and reserve accounts.

Selectmen also set the date for Town Meeting, which will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, March 25, at the Community Center.

