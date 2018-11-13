JACKMAN — The Forest Hills Mathematics Team recently received the results of its first round in the East/West Conference (Class D ) Math Meet competition. Out of 26 members for the Tigers, four scored within the top 5 of their grade level.
Individual results for Meet 1 were: Top 10 (all grades from all schools) — Alexandra Lessard, fourth place; top 5 seniors (from all schools) — Alexandra Lessard, second place; top 5 sophomores (from all schools) — Alexis Campbell, second place, and Parker Desjardins, fourth place; top 5 freshmen (from all schools) — Carli Frigon (seventh grader), fifth place.
