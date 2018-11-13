A Portland man was convicted Friday of assaulting his 8-week-old daughter in 2017.
After a jury trial at Cumberland County Unified Criminal Court, Brandon Coleman, 30, was found guilty of two counts of aggravated assault and one count of assault on a minor, according to the clerk’s office.
Coleman has yet to be sentenced.
The three charges stem from a July 1, 2017, incident in which his 8-week old daughter was found to have been seriously injured in what investigators determined was a serious assault.
The girl has since been treated and released.
The girl was transported by ambulance to Maine Medical Center after the incident. Coleman had been caring for her at his Highland Street apartment.
Coleman was ordered held without bail before his sentencing, which has not yet been scheduled.
One of the aggravated assault charges is a Class A felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.
The other aggravated assault charge, a Class B felony, and the assault on a child charge, a Class C felony, both carry lesser potential penalties of up to 10 years in prison with a $20,000 fine and up to five years in prison with a fine of up to $5,000.
Matt Byrne can be contacted at 791-6303 or at:
