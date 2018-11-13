The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says a man and woman from Naples were arrested Monday night and charged with drug trafficking after deputies searched their vehicle and found a weapon, drugs and thousands of dollars in cash.
Jason R. Dailey, 36, and Taylor Bell, 26, were arrested around 5:44 p.m. after officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on River Road in Naples, Detective Lt. Donald Foss of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Foss said Dailey was charged with aggravated trafficking of drugs while in possession of a firearm, possession of drugs (Dilauded), and possession of more than 200 milligrams of fentanyl. Dailey was released from the Cumberland County Jail on $5,000 cash bail.
Bell faces charges of aggravated trafficking of drugs while in possession of a firearm, possession of drugs, possession of more than 200 milligrams of Fentanyl and possession of a suspended driver’s license. Bell was being held at the Cumberland County Jail Tuesday evening on $2,500 cash bail.
