A local hemp products company will screen the documentary film “The Hemp Road Trip” for University of Southern Maine students and the public.

The film follows global hemp advocate Rick Trojan on a trip across the U.S. to advocate for the end of federal cannabis prohibition.

A 7 p.m. screening Nov. 26 will be accompanied by a mini-exposition of Maine-made hemp products at the university’s Hannaford Hall in Portland.

The film will be put on by Healing Harbors, a hemp-based and CBD-infused products company from Brunswick.

Admission is free for USM students and faculty and $10 for the general public.

 

