SANFORD – A Sanford man was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-car crash on Lebanon Street (Route 202) late Monday.

Sanford police Cpl. Matthew Gagne said the agency is investigating the cause of the crash that claimed the life of Jon Brien, 54.

Police were called to the vicinity of 432 Lebanon St. just before 11 p.m. Monday, Gagne said in a brief statement issued just before 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Responding officers found a 2004 Audi A4 and Brien, the driver.

No further information was available.

