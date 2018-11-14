LOS ANGELES — The late Chris Cornell will be honored with a tribute concert in Los Angeles on Jan. 16 featuring members of his former bands along with Metallica and the Foo Fighters.

Organizers on Tuesday announced the Forum concert that is being called “I Am the Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell.”

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the night will take fans through Cornell’s career and catalog, with performances by members of his bands Soundgarden, Audioslave and Temple of the Dog. Ryan Adams is also performing, and more artists will be announced later.

Cornell’s wife, Vicky, is on the evening’s host committee.

A new album and four-disc box set of Cornell’s career will be released Friday.

Cornell died in May 2017 at age 52. His death was ruled a suicide.

