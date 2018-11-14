AUGUSTA – Gov.-elect Janet Mills has appointed Jeremy Kennedy as the chief of staff for her incoming administration, which will take office in January.

Kennedy, who served as Mills’ campaign manager, has also previously served as the executive director of the Maine Democratic Party. Kennedy is also serving as the co-director of Mills’ transition team.

Kennedy, a Portland resident, has a history of Democratic activism in Maine has been involved in numerous statewide campaigns. Prior to serving as Mills’ campaign manager, he served as the Maine director of advocacy for Planned Parenthood of Northern New England.

‘A WORLD-CLASS STRATEGIST’

According to a release issued by the Mills’ transition team on Wednesday, as chief of staff, Kennedy will serve as a top adviser to Mills, directing the Office of the Governor, managing the staff and budget, and coordinating the administration’s agenda across state government, among other responsibilities.

“Jeremy is a world-class strategist, a skilled manager, and a trusted advisor,” Mills said in a prepared statement. “His adept leadership and breadth of experience make him well-positioned to serve as chief of staff and to help lead the charge as we address the high costs of health care, expand the economy, and improve public education in Maine. I am excited to have him at my side as we undertake this important work on behalf of the people of Maine.”

‘BETTER DIRECTION’ FOR MAINE

Kennedy, also in a prepared statement, said he was grateful to Mills for the opportunity.

“The challenges facing our state are clear: we must lower health care costs, address our workforce shortage, retain and attract young people to the state, and improve our public education system,” Kennedy said. “Under Gov.-elect Mills’ leadership, I know we can tackle these serious problems and chart a new and better direction for our state. I look forward to helping her accomplish these goals as Chief of Staff.”

He will still serve as co-director with Ben Grant of the transition effort.

