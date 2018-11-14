George Lopez, classical pianist, will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18, at UMA Jewett Auditorium, 46 University Drive in Augusta.

A pre-concert talk will begin at 1 p.m.

Lopez, Bowdoin College’s Robert Beckwith Artist-in-Residence, has been a dedicated and dynamic performer, educator and lecturer for more than 25 years. Lopez premiered a piano concerto here in Maine that was composed especially for him, and is also comfortable in styles of music ranging from jazz and ragtime to more contemporary styles of improvisation.

The Concerts at Jewett series is sponsored by University of Maine at Augusta College of Arts and Sciences and UMA Senior College.

Tickets cost $10 for adults, $5 for students and is free for children 12 and younger. Tickets are available at Dave’s Appliance, 59 Central St. in Winthrop and at the door.

For more information, call 621-3551, email [email protected] or visit concertsatjewett.com.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: