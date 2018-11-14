Maine Event Comedy will presents Kyle Crawford at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at Johnson Hall Performing Arts Center, 280 Water St. in Gardiner. The night also will feature Julie Poulin and Leonard Kimble.

Crawford’s quick wit and wide range of subject matter has earned him bookings in comedy clubs and colleges throughout the country. He’s worked with national headliners Jim Florentine, Jim Norton and Gary Gulman; and was featured on the internationally syndicated Steve Katsos Show. Crawford was first runner-up in New Hampshire’s Last Comic Standing and was twice featured on Comcast’s Comedy Spotlight. He’s also played the Louie Anderson Theater in Las Vegas and the Wilbur Theatre in Boston, according to a news release from the center.

Only a few months into her stand-up career and Poulin is already making waves. She reached the semifinals at Empire’s Summer Classic and performs regularly throughout the state. She’s also part of the Mainely Improv troupe and Mystery for Hire dinner theater.

As charming as he is funny, Aubun’s Kimble reached the semifinals in the Tightest Five contest and made the final five in House of Bacon’s Wednesday Night Live competition. He’s also opened for internationally touring comedian Rich Vos.

Tickets cost $16 for adults, $14 for seniors in advance or $19 and $17 at the door.

For tickets or more information, visit johnsonhall.org or calling at 582-7144.

