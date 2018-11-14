HALLOWELL — The Harlow invites Maine artists to participate in “8x10x100,” a fundraiser exhibition on view Dec. 1-29 at 100 Water St.

All artists are welcome to participate; from emerging creatives to established professionals and everyone in between. This show is not juried. Artists can submit up to six works of art, each measuring 8- by10-inches.

The Harlow will hang as many as space allows, and then use any remaining artworks to replace sold pieces. Every piece of art is sold for the affordable price of $100. Patrons can buy art and take it home that day. Half of the proceeds support programs at the gallery while the other half goes to the artist.

For more information, visit harlowgallery.org or call 622-3813.

