GARDINER — Fire destroyed a mobile home Wednesday at 21 Warren Ave., killing two dogs.

Lt. Joshua Johnson, of the Gardiner Fire Department, said Thursday that the call came in at 7:52 p.m. as report of smoke, with no flames showing.

By the time firefighters from Gardiner and five other communities started arriving at the mobile home park, flames were visible.

Warren Avenue runs uphill from River Avenue, just across from the city’s wastewater treatment facility, and 21 Warren Ave. is among the first homes on the street.

Johnson said the state fire marshal’s office had been called to investigate the fire’s cause. A call to the fire marshal’s office was not returned immediately Thursday.

City property records show that the home belongs to Theresa Pushard.

City officials have been in touch with the homeowner about the Gardiner Fire Fund, a relief fund that offers assistance to fire victims in Gardiner, said Robin Plourde, executive assistant to the city manager.

Donations to the fund may dropped off at Gardiner City Hall or sent to the Gardiner Fire Fund in care of United Way of Kennebec Valley.

Firefighters from Gardiner, West Gardiner, Farmingdale, Randolph, Pittston and Augusta responded.

