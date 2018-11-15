A community Thanksgiving Dinner will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 22, at the Le Club Calumet, 334 West River Road in Augusta.
The organization will serve a free traditional Thanksgiving meal.
For more information, call 623-8411, ext. 4417.
