A community Thanksgiving Dinner will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 22, at the Le Club Calumet, 334 West River Road in Augusta.

The organization will serve a free traditional Thanksgiving meal.

For more information, call 623-8411, ext. 4417.

