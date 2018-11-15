Square dancers from Maine attended a dance weekend Oct. 19-21 during the Tumbling Leaves Square Dance Festival at Bennington College in Bennington, Vermont. The annual festival brings dancers from New England and beyond. A hall for each level of square dancing, (mainstream, plus, A-1, A-2 and C) was available for the dancers.
Callers for the event were Red Bates, of Belgrade; Don Moger, of Montreal, Canada; Bill Harrison, of Pennsylvania; John Marshall, of Connecticut; Ken Ritucci, of Massachusetts; and the round dance portion of the weekend was cued by Beverly Boudreau and Steve Bradt, both of Pennsylvania.
The group from Maine included Fred and Nanci Temple, of Richmond; Bruce and Margaret Carter, of Ellsworth, Kathleen and Larry Hillman, of Fairfield; Milton Sinclair, of New Sharon; Bob Brown and Cindy Fairfield, of Newport, Dave and Ellie Mulcahey, of Monmouth; and Charlotte Sinclair, of New Sharon.
Anyone interested in learning to square dance, contact Bob Brown at 447-0094 or Cindy Fairfield at 631-8816.
