Square dancers from Maine attended a dance weekend Oct. 19-21 during the Tumbling Leaves Square Dance Festival at Bennington College in Bennington, Vermont. The annual festival brings dancers from New England and beyond. A hall for each level of square dancing, (mainstream, plus, A-1, A-2 and C) was available for the dancers.

Callers for the event were Red Bates, of Belgrade; Don Moger, of Montreal, Canada; Bill Harrison, of Pennsylvania; John Marshall, of Connecticut; Ken Ritucci, of Massachusetts; and the round dance portion of the weekend was cued by Beverly Boudreau and Steve Bradt, both of Pennsylvania.

A group from Maine attended the Tumbling Leaves Square Dance Festival Oct. 19-21 in Bennington, Vermont. Front from left are Fred and Nanci Temple, of Richmond; Bruce and Margaret Carter, of Ellsworth; Kathleen and Larry Hillman, of Fairfield; and Milton Sinclair, of New Sharon. Back, from left, are Bob Brown and Cindy Fairfield, of Newport, Dave and Ellie Mulcahey, of Monmouth, and Charlotte Sinclair, of New Sharon. Photo courtesy of Bob Brown Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Anyone interested in learning to square dance, contact Bob Brown at 447-0094 or Cindy Fairfield at 631-8816.

