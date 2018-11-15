PITTSTON — A new group has been formed to support and comfort people who are grieving, regardless of the kind of loss suffered. The first meeting of the group will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 27, at the Pittston Town Office, 38 Whitfield Road.

The meetings are free and open to anyone who has suffered the death of a loved one or friend, the loss of a marriage or relationship or any other loss, such as estrangement from children and grandchildren.

Even if the loss occurred years ago, the group is open to all who are suffering or mourning. All people grieve in their own way and in their own time.

The meetings will be confidential and offer a safe place to meet others who also are mourning a loss.

The group will be led by its members, although professional counselor Aleana Krupinsky, of Farmingdale, has volunteered to attend the first few meetings to help the group off to a good start.

Group members will establish rules as time passes, but the goal is an open-floor format that allows participants to talk about their grief — or just sit and listen.

Coffee, tea and refreshments will be served.

For more information, contact Liz Mockler at 588-7823 or [email protected], or call Greg Lumbert at 592-7073.

