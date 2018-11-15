Farmers, farm families and farm employees interested in improving farm communications will have three opportunities to participate in a workshop, and up to four farm-coaching sessions from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., beginning Wednesday, Dec. 5, at Kennebec Valley Community College, 92 Western Ave., Fairfield.

Additional workshops are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 8 at University of Maine Cooperative Extension Hancock County office, 63 Boggy Brook Road, Ellsworth; and from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 5 online only.

UMaine Extension human development specialist Leslie Forstadt, and family and community mediation director Karen Groat will lead the workshops. Each participant will identify unique needs and create a plan to address them. All workshop attendees also are eligible to apply for up to four coaching sessions at no cost. The farm coaching sessions will focus on farm decision-making, goal setting or communication.

The cost is $15 per person or $25 per couple, and includes workbook and refreshments for Fairfield and Ellsworth trainings; $10 per person for online session. gto register, visit extension.me.edu.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Angela Martin at 581-3739 or [email protected].

Share

< Previous

Next >